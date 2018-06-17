Guyana News

Auditor cleared of property damage charge

By Staff Writer
Odessa Newton

Odessa Newton, who was charged earlier this year with damaging the windshield of another woman’s car, was cleared of the offence last Monday after the complainant decided not to pursue the case.

Newton, an auditor, had been charged with unlawfully and maliciously damaging the rear windshield of a car belonging to Natasha Albert, on February 4th, at South Ruimveldt Park, resulting in damages estimated at $136,800. Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore, during Newton’s arraignment, had told the court that on the day in question there was a misunderstanding between Newton and Albert, resulting in an exchange of blows and the windshield being damaged.

Last Monday, during a hearing in Georgetown, Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman was told that Albert no longer wished to proceed with the matter. Subsequently, the charge against Newton was dismissed.

