Cops granted more time to question boyfriend of teen who allegedly jumped from car

The police were on Thursday granted an extension to further detain the boyfriend of now dead teen Sasia Adams, who succumbed last Tuesday, two days after he claims she jumped from his moving car, along Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

A police source on Friday confirmed that the 72-hour period in which law enforcers could hold the man for questioning without charge expired on Thursday, and as a result an application was made to the High Court for more time. It was related that the application was granted and police have been given until Monday to keep the man in custody, the source said.

The man, a 21-year-old who resides in Diamond Housing Scheme, on the East Bank of Demerara, was held for questioning in relation to Adams’ death after he provided the police with conflicting accounts as to what transpired on the night of the accident.

Adams, called ‘Baby,’ who resided at East Street, Georgetown, sustained severe head injuries after allegedly jumping from the vehicle as the two were proceeding west along Lamaha Street, around 8.30 pm last Sunday.

The suspect rushed her to Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and placed on life support. Adams succumbed around 11.25 am on Tuesday.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Adams, who was conscious at the time, reportedly related to an official that she sustained the injuries after she fell at home. She subsequently experienced a seizure and never regained consciousness. An autopsy revealed that Adams died as a result of blunt trauma to the head.

The police managed to retrieve CCTV footage from the area where the accident occurred but it remains unclear if the footage was able to provide them with any clarity as to how Adams met her demise.

Adams was laid to rest on Friday.