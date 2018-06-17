Guyana News

Prospect labourer found dead at home

By Staff Writer

The police in ‘D’ Division have launched an investigation into the death of a 46-year-old labourer, whose lifeless body was discovered in his Prospect, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home on Friday.

Dead is Rajesh Ramdass, called ‘Kana,’ who was a resident of Lot 30 First Street, Prospect, WBD.

Sunday Stabroek was told that Ramdass was last seen alive, walking through the streets in his community last Thursday…..

