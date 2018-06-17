Two cops among seven arrested after gun find at Onderneeming

Two members of the Guyana Police Force are among seven men who were arrested on Friday evening after a gun was found at Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara.

According to a Guyana Police Force press release, ranks of a mobile patrol discovered a .38 revolver with a spent shell in its chamber close to where the men were found gambling.

One of the police ranks, the statement said, is currently interdicted from duties. The men were reportedly renting a “mobile outlet” at the location, the police added…..