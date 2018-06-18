Guyana News

Berbice group distributes hampers to 100 retrenched fathers

By Staff Writer
Hampers for distribution

One hundred Canje fathers who were laid off from the Rose Hall sugar estate last year, yesterday received food hampers from the Golden Om Dharmic Youth Organisation in Berbice.

The hampers contained rice, oil and other food items.

Pandit Deodat Persaud yesterday said  that the organisation recognizes the importance of supporting the families who are suffering due to the closure of the estates. He noted, “Today we are focusing on fathers, we believe as an organisation that you are very important…We share this feeling and empathy with you, we recognize that it is not easy in your family at this time and we know that especially when you don’t have a job the kind of depression it can sink you in”…..

