Guyana News

City upbeat about metered parking after meeting with Cabinet

By Staff Writer

A meeting with Cabinet has left City Hall hopeful that metered parking will be returning to the City although when that is likely to happen remains uncertain.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Town Clerk Royston King described Tuesday’s meeting as cordial, he added that Cabinet had asked for and received a copy of the feasibility study conducted by Smart City Solutions (SCS) along with several other pieces of documentation. 

“There was sympathy and understanding for the challenges we face as a municipality. I am happy that we were given an opportunity to make our presentation and know that cabinet would need time to examine the matter,” King explained…..

More in Guyana News

Enhanced bridge over Demerara River likely – sources

High tide rips away Wakenaam sea defence, San Souci flooded

Brazil agri investor being pressed by GL&SC over unused acreage

Houses near Diamond well explosion also suffered serious damage

Jagdeo criticises new Deputy Chief Election Officer over political views

No by-election called five months after passing of city councillor

By
default placeholder

Materials used for processing drugs tendered as evidence

default placeholder

Social Protection, GGMC join forces on addressing mercury incident

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web