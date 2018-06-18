City upbeat about metered parking after meeting with Cabinet

A meeting with Cabinet has left City Hall hopeful that metered parking will be returning to the City although when that is likely to happen remains uncertain.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Town Clerk Royston King described Tuesday’s meeting as cordial, he added that Cabinet had asked for and received a copy of the feasibility study conducted by Smart City Solutions (SCS) along with several other pieces of documentation.

“There was sympathy and understanding for the challenges we face as a municipality. I am happy that we were given an opportunity to make our presentation and know that cabinet would need time to examine the matter,” King explained…..