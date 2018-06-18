Former toshao Shuman says forming party for 2020 elections

This story is developing and will be updated.

Former Toshao of Pakuri, Lennox Shuman today announced on his Facebook page that he and others are in process of forming a political party for the 2020 general elections.

Shuman has been outspoken on a number of issues and the formation of an indigenous peoples-based party could be a major development on the political stage.

His Facebook post follows:

Public, friends, family, and all interested, we are in the process of forming a NEW Political Party for 2020. We are just simply tired as Indigenous Peoples and citizens of Guyana of how we are treated.

We are still begging fpr our lands

We are begging for our rights

We are seeing townships being established without our consent.

We get only 2%

We have an education system that is failing us.

We are seeing a non-movement on Constitutional Reform

We have a system that is faing our Women and Children – UNICEF Report.

And the list goes on.

Don’t wait for change. Be the change you want to see!