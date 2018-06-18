GRA denies delay in handling MovieTowne transaction

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday denied being responsible for the delays claimed by MovieTowne owner, Derek Chin and laid out the timeline of agreements with the company to substantiate its claim of timely facilitation.

Through its Head Godfrey Statia, the GRA released a statement to the media on the matter. The GRA head said that the agency was setting the record straight and said that it even allowed for the continued construction of the Turkeyen facility, although it was in breach of the terms of another Investment Development Agreement (IDA).

“Based on the said IDA, equipment earmarked for use on another major project was being utilised in the construction of MovieTowne,” Statia said in the release…..