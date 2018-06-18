High tide rips away Wakenaam sea defence, San Souci flooded

Dozens of residents of San Souci, Wakenaam and surrounding villages are counting their losses after a high tide breached a temporary defence on the Essequibo River island yesterday.
According to information reaching Stabroek News, early yesterday morning around 49 homes were inundated, affecting more than 150 residents.
Information Officer of Region Three (West Demerara/Essequibo islands), Ganesh Mahipaul, confirmed to Stabroek News yesterday afternoon that the high tide battered the temporary river defence that was constructed just offer a week ago…..
