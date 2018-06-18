Thirty-four complete care for the elderly training

First Lady, Sandra Granger on Friday afternoon commended 34 persons for successfully completing the Care for the Elderly and the First Aid, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and the use of the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) training workshop.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the workshop was organised by the Office of the First Lady in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Protection.

The Closing Ceremony was held at the Baridi Benab at State House, Georgetown…..