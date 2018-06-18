Guyana News

Thirty-four complete care for the elderly training

By Staff Writer

First Lady, Sandra Granger on Friday afternoon commended 34 persons for successfully completing the Care for the Elderly and the First Aid, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and the use of the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) training workshop.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the workshop was organised by the Office of the First Lady in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Protection.

The Closing Ceremony was held at the Baridi Benab at State House, Georgetown…..

More in Guyana News

Enhanced bridge over Demerara River likely – sources

High tide rips away Wakenaam sea defence, San Souci flooded

Brazil agri investor being pressed by GL&SC over unused acreage

Houses near Diamond well explosion also suffered serious damage

Jagdeo criticises new Deputy Chief Election Officer over political views

No by-election called five months after passing of city councillor

By
default placeholder

City upbeat about metered parking after meeting with Cabinet

default placeholder

Materials used for processing drugs tendered as evidence

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web