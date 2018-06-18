Guyana News

Tuschen man knocked dead by car driven by joint services officer

By Staff Editor
The car involved in the accident (Police photo)

The police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 10.20  last night on the De Willem Public Road, WCD involving motor car PWW 5680 driven by a 28-year-old Gazetted Officer of the Joint Services; who resides in South Ruimveldt Gardens and pedestrian Roopchand Ramkellowan, 35 years of Tuschen Housing Scheme, EBE (deceased).

Investigations, police said in a statement today, revealed that the victim was crossing the road  when he was struck by the motor car which was proceeding east along the northern carriageway. The pedestrian was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival. An unlicensed pistol with four live rounds was found on his person.

Meanwhile, the driver is in custody assisting with the investigation; a breathalyzer test revealed that his breath alcohol level was above the legal limit.

 The body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem.

 

