West Coast teacher for Queen’s Young Leaders Award

By Staff Writer
Marva Langevine

A West Coast Demerara teacher is set to receive the Queen’s Young Leaders Award at  Buckingham Palace, London, on June 26th.

Marva Langevine, 25, will receive the Queen’s Young Leaders Award for the work she has been doing for the bereaved, sick and underprivileged children and families in Guyana, a press release from UK Charity Comic Relief stated.

Langevine, along with 240 other young leaders, were selected following a competitive process which saw thousands of applicants from 53 Common-wealth countries…..

