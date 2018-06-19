Accused freed of Laing Ave attempted murder, Saffon St robbery

Jason Jupiter, who was charged last month with two counts of attempted murder and one count of armed robbery, has seen two of the charges against him withdrawn.

At a hearing last Friday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in George-town, Jupiter, 23, of Lot 8 West Front Road, heard from Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers that he was in receipt of a statement from the complainant in one of the attempted murder cases, Randy Sampson, and based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions he would be withdrawing the charge.

That charge had stated that the accused on March 2nd, at Laing Avenue, discharged a loaded firearm at Sampson, with intent to commit murder…..