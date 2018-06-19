Baramita airstrip riddled with defects six months after repairs -pilot says

Despite being repaired approximately six months ago the Baramita airstrip in the North West District of Region One is reported to be in a state of disrepair once again.

Seasoned pilot and Director of Operations of Roraima Airways Learie Barclay made a Facebook post on Saturday about the current condition of the runway and parking area in the Region One community, and he blamed the deplorable conditions on substandard work.

“This runway and parking area of Baramita was rehabilitated less than six months ago to the tune of tens of millions of dollars. Today it is [in] a deplorable condition due to substandard work. The bitumen layer is less than 1/4 thick,” he wrote…..