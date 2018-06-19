Guyana News

Boyfriend on manslaughter charge over killing of Sasia Adams

By Staff Writer

The 21-year-old boyfriend of Sasia Adams, the young woman who succumbed last week after allegedly jumping from a moving car that was being driven by him, was today charged with manslaughter.

Rick Sewcharran, of 143 Section A, Block Y, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, was brought into the Georgetown courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him.

The charge alleged that on June 10th, at Lamaha Street, Georgetown, Sewcharran unlawfully killed Adams…..

