Bulkan’s sacking of Linden Town Clerk unlawful – CJ rules

By Staff Writer
Jonellor Bowen

Chief Justice Roxane George has ruled that the Minister of Communities’ decision to terminate the employment of Linden Town Clerk Jonellor Bowen was unlawful, as she was not allowed a hearing prior to her termination, and no justification was provided for her dismissal.

While the court ruled in favour of Bowen in this regard, however, the request for the applicant’s reinstatement to the position was not granted.

Justice George did order that Bowen be paid benefits once her services are lawfully terminated as well as costs by the State amounting to $50,000…..

