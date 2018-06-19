City chamber launches trade councils with India, Canada and Cuba

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) yesterday launched three trade facilitation councils in efforts to operationalize memoranda of understanding (MoU) signed with Cuba, India and Canada.

Speaking at the launch of the councils yesterday, GCCI President Deodat Indar explained that after members of the chamber noticed a downturn in the local market they decided to start building export markets which took the form of three visits to engage with the private sectors in the various countries.

Indar explained that in each case both the private sector and government were welcoming and MoUs were drafted and signed, he however acknowledged that in the absence of a mechanism to execute the MoUs they will not be effective…..