Company still to supply bulldozer to Region Six administration, PAC hears

K&P Project Management, the company that supplied the wrong bulldozer to the Region Six administration in January, has once again been delinquent in its commitment to supply the correct item, with a June 13th deadline having passed.

Members of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday heard that in spite of the region having the commitment of the contractor, following both meetings and written correspondence, K&P has failed to deliver the item by the agreed time.

In addition, at a PAC hearing yesterday it was revealed that a special investigation by the Auditor General (AG) uncovered discrepancies with the procurement, including the fact that the company had never supplied such equipment before, although this had been one of the criteria for the award of the contract…..