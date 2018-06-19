Guyana News

Contractor accepts partial blame for San Souci overtopping

-says did not cater for unusually high tide

By Staff Writer
Flooding on Wakenaam on Sunday (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Contractor Deowdat Singh is accepting partial blame for the overtopping of the San Souci, Wakenaam river defence, which resulted in a flood on Sunday, saying he did not expect the unusually high tide.

Residents of San Souci and surrounding villages were greeted with several inches of floodwater early on Sunday morning due to the overtopping. The tide also reportedly continuously bombarded and eventually broke a section of the river defence.

However, speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Singh said that the situation is being grossly exaggerated but he is taking responsibility for what happened. He explained that what occurred was mostly because of overtopping and sand and bricks that were used to construct the defence being washed away…..

