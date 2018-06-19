Guyana News

Convicted APNU+AFC councillor granted $150,000 bail pending appeal

By Staff Writer
Abel Seetaram

The Region Five APNU+AFC councillor who was found guilty of a wounding charge at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court on May 30 and was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment on June 13 was yesterday placed on $150,000 bail pending his appeal.

Abel Seetaram, 36, of Lot 121 B Woodley Park Village, West Coast Berbice  was convicted for the felonious wounding of Nateram Rabindranauth, 54, a vendor of Lot 64 A Woodley Park Village, West Coast Berbice on January 21.

After a probation report was read and a plea of mitigation from his lawyer, Horatio Edmonson asking for a non-custodial sentencing last Wednesday, Magistrate Rhondell Weaver had sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court…..

