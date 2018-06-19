Guyana News

Guyana to ask World Court for ruling in its favour

-after Venezuela decides not to participate in border controversy case

By Staff Writer
The World Court in The Hague, the Netherlands

Guyana will ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to make a ruling on the border controversy with Venezuela in its favour  after Caracas announced it would not participate in the case. 

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs even if Venezuela persists in its refusal to participate, the rules provide for the Court to proceed to a final judgment that is legally binding on both the participating and nonparticipating parties.

In a statement issued last evening the Ministry noted that under Article 53 of the Statute of the Court, “whenever one of the parties does not appear before the Court, or fails to defend its case, the other Party may call upon the Court to decide in favour of its claim”…..

