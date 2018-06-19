‘Judge me on my professional record’

Incoming Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Roxanne Prince-Myers has dismissed the suggestion that her seemingly partisan Facebook posts make her unsuitable for the sensitive post, while saying that attention should instead be given to her strong track record of professionalism.

In an interview with Stabroek News yesterday, Myers noted that she has always publicly commented on good governance and social justice issues. “I have been on a record speaking out about governance issues in this country, speaking out about VAT on education in this country, speaking out about removing columnists from the [Guyana] Chronicle, those are on my public profile,” Myers said, while adding that when the media is reporting on what the opposition is saying about her, it should seek to maintain a balance. “I am saying that the judgement of my professional career, that should be the test for me, that should be the standard bearer, my professional career,” she stressed, while also noting that calling her a PNCR supporter suits the political narrative but does not match with her professional life…..