Material for recapping Diamond well acquired

By Staff Writer
A view of Soownauth Gorakh’s backyard, where the well erupted last Thursday.

All the needed material has been procured to recap the well that erupted in the yard of a Diamond Housing Scheme resident last week, according to acting Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Lt. Col. Kester Craig.

Craig yesterday said Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) will prepare the material for the recapping, which will be done by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

Senior Petroleum Analyst at the GGMC Mitchell Prince has previously said that the plan is to reverse the drilling of the well by installing two casings and then sealing it off…..

