PAC halts scrutiny of Region Five’s accounts

The Region Five administration had the examination of its accounts by the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) cut short yesterday as it was believed that the region has not been forthcoming with information to the Auditor General (AG).

The Regional Executive Officer (REO) Ovid Morrison and his team were thoroughly questioned on the drugs the region received in 2016, after Morrison told the committee that in that year, they had received $154,827,838 in drugs, although only $135 million was warranted.

Further to that, according to the AG’s report, of the warrant (which was done in two parts, $60 million in August 2016 and $75 million in October 2016), only the $60 million was expended, while the region received a NIL return on the second warrant…..