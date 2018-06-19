Guyana News

PAC halts scrutiny of Region Five’s accounts

-after claimed withholding of info from Auditor General

By Staff Writer
Ovid Morrison

The Region Five administration had the examination of its accounts by the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) cut short yesterday as it was believed that the region has not been forthcoming with information to the Auditor General (AG).

The Regional Executive Officer (REO) Ovid Morrison and his team were thoroughly questioned on the drugs the region received in 2016, after Morrison told the committee that in that year, they had received $154,827,838 in drugs, although only $135 million was warranted.

Further to that, according to the AG’s report, of the warrant (which was done in two parts, $60 million in August 2016 and $75 million in October 2016), only the $60 million was expended, while the region received a NIL return on the second warrant…..

More in Guyana News

Guyana to ask World Court for ruling in its favour

Tuschen man dies after being struck down by Coast Guard member

Bulkan’s sacking of Linden Town Clerk unlawful – CJ rules

‘Judge me on my professional record’

Contractor accepts partial blame for San Souci overtopping

Taxi driver gets three years for sexually grooming minor

Material for recapping Diamond well acquired

default placeholder

Company still to supply bulldozer to Region Six administration, PAC hears

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web