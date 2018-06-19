Guyana News

Security guard sentenced to two years for stealing jewellery, cash from ex

By Staff Writer

A security guard, who admitted to stealing over $1 million in jewellery and cash from his ex-girlfriend, was yesterday sentenced to two years in jail.

Winston Marshall, 35, who is a father of three, admitted to the crime when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.

The charge against Marshall stated that between April 6th and June 17th, at D’Urban Street, Georgetown, he stole from Abena Hutson a quantity of gold jewellery, valued at $847,900, $200,000 in cash and US$300, all amounting to a total of $1,107, 900…..

