Shuman signals formation of indigenous peoples party

Former Toshao of Pakuri Village, Lenox Shuman has signaled his intention to form a new political party to contest the 2020 general elections.
Shuman made the announcement last evening with a post on his personal Facebook Page, as he highlighted issues affecting mainly Indigenous Peoples in Guyana.
“Public, friends, family, and all interested, we are in the process of forming a NEW Political Party for 2020. We are just simply tired as Indigenous Peoples and citizens of Guyana of how we are treated,” Shuman wrote…..
