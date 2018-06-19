Spent shells can’t be found – court hears

The trial of Delon Henry known as ‘Nasty Man’ continued yesterday at the High Court when the jury heard that the spent shells recovered following the shooting death of Dexter Griffith cannot be located.
Henry is currently on trial for the 2015 murder of Dexter Griffith who was shot several times about the body on September 29 while sitting on a chair in front of his house at ‘Warlock, East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme.
Several persons testified yesterday including Science Officer attached to the Forensic Lab, Eon Jackson and Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh, among others…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web