Tributes paid to Rocky Mann at gardens memorial service

A memorial service was yesterday held for the late Ronald Mann popularly known as `Rocky’ at the Promenade Gardens.
The insurance salesman, popular sports commentator and former People’s Progressive Party/Civic City Councillor passed away on June 11th.
Georgetown Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green, former Prime Minister Samuel Hinds and Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton were among those present at the memorial service and celebration of his life….
