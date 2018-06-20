Guyana News

Bartica students benefit from entrepreneur training

By Staff Writer
Beneficiary of the In-School Entrepreneurship Programme, Junisca Blair (DPI photo)

Junisca Blair is one of several young Bartica-based entrepreneurs benefitting from the Small Business Bureau’s (SBB) In-School Entrepreneurship Pilot Programme.

“I am doing broiler birds and it’s going good. I started off with 25 and after slaughtering the 25 I bought 30; as it keeps going I plan to buy more and extend the pen, the first batch I gained a profit of $30,000,” Blair told the Department of Information (DPI).

The project, which aids grades nine and ten students from Bartica Secondary School with their School Based Assessment Projects (SBA), saw the development of several viable businesses. ….

