Cops awaiting legal advice on charges for coast guardsman after fatal accident

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guardsman who allegedly struck and killed a man on Sunday evening, is now being kept in the custody of the army as the police await legal advice on charging him.

Commander of ‘D’ Division Rishi Dass yesterday told Stabroek News that the case file has since been sent by police for legal advice, which will determine the way forward.

Dass added that Coast Guardsman Eson Trim, 28, a resident of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was handed over to the GDF…..