Duke Lodge, Atta Rainforest Lodge, Old Fort Tours win tourism awards

The Roraima Duke Lodge Hotel, Atta Rainforest Lodge and Old Fort Tours were among several tourism-based enterprises who were award recipients from the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) on Saturday evening during the THAG’s 26th Annual President’s Awards and Masquerade Ball.

While the Roraima Duke Lodge Hotel secured the award for Hotel of the Year, Atta Rainforest was named the Best Resort of the Year, and Old Fort Tours was the winner of the Direct Tourism Services award.

An award for Supporting Tourism Services was presented to Nurse Marcia Gravesande, who is attached to the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, and is known for her work in training staff in emergency medical response, while Chief Financial Officer of the Correia Group of Companies, Nicole Correia was named the winner of the 2018 Hall of Fame award…..