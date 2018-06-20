GEA employee dies in Essequibo Coast accident

The driver of a state vehicle which crashed into a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) pole on the Zorg Public Road, Essequibo Coast about 12.15 this morning is dead and a female occupant who was unconscious has regained consciousness and is reportedly in a stable condition at the Suddie Hospital, the police said in a press release today.

Dead is Shankar Ram, 23, a Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) Inspector of Lot 14 Mon Repos Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.

The female has been identified as 23-year-old Donitta Ramlackhan of Enmore, East Coast Demerara. She is also an Inspector attached to the GEA, the police said.

Investigation revealed that the motor van PJJ 1069 which is owned by the GEA was proceeding north along the western side of the road when it collided with the lamp pole and turned turtle; during the process the driver was reportedly flung out of the vehicle and was discovered in the parapet by ranks of a police patrol.

They were both rushed to the Suddie Hospital in unconscious state; Ram was pronounced dead on arrival and Ramlackhan admitted.