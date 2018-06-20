Guyana News

GECOM Chairman confident request to UN for IT specialist will be granted

By Staff Writer
James Patterson 

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman, Justice (ret’d) James Patterson while declaring the recent visit by a United Nations (UN) team a success, has expressed confidence that his request for an internationally recruited Information Technology specialist will be granted.

He made it clear though that once a candidate has been identified, the Commission will have the final say.

“I can say with some assurance that nothing has been finalised but we are not far from that,” Patterson told Stabroek News during a recent interview…..

