Guyana News

Jagdeo says avoiding oil activities due to gov’t servility

By Staff Writer
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo says he has deliberately stayed away from all oil-related activities due to his discomfort with some of the postures being taken by the government.

“I tend not to go out to these activities. I can’t handle the platitudes and the small talk sometimes,” he said when asked why he did not attend the recent launch of the Liza Phase 1 Development Project.

Jagdeo, who was at the time was responding to questions during a press briefing held at his office, said he was invited but discomfort has kept him away from similar forums…..

More in Guyana News

Water rates going up

Indian companies bid US$12.7m and US$15.6m for supply of northwest ferry

default placeholder

Ministry probing election of convicted child molester as Kamarang toshao

Boyfriend on manslaughter charge over killing of Sasia Adams

Berbice cop stabbed eight times while trying to search suspect

GECOM Chairman confident request to UN for IT specialist will be granted

default placeholder

Mobile pumps for city by December

default placeholder

Miner dies in Imbaimadai pit cave-in

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web