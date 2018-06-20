Jagdeo says avoiding oil activities due to gov’t servility

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo says he has deliberately stayed away from all oil-related activities due to his discomfort with some of the postures being taken by the government.
“I tend not to go out to these activities. I can’t handle the platitudes and the small talk sometimes,” he said when asked why he did not attend the recent launch of the Liza Phase 1 Development Project.
Jagdeo, who was at the time was responding to questions during a press briefing held at his office, said he was invited but discomfort has kept him away from similar forums…..
