La Penitence man gets bail after denying robbery charge

A La Penitence man was yesterday granted his release on $3,000 bail after he pleaded not guilty to a robbery charge.
Darian Wilson, 20, a vendor of Middle Road, La Penitence was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.
It was alleged that on June 17th, at Brickdam and Cornhill streets, while in company of others, Wilson robbed Bobby Robinson of $24,000 in cash, a $17,000 wrist watch, a $500 phone book and a $300 Brazilian chain…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web