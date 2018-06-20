Guyana News

La Penitence man gets bail after denying robbery charge

By Staff Writer
Darian Wilson

A La Penitence man was yesterday granted his release on $3,000 bail after he pleaded not guilty to a robbery charge.

Darian Wilson, 20, a vendor of Middle Road, La Penitence was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

It was alleged that on June 17th, at Brickdam and Cornhill streets, while in company of others, Wilson robbed Bobby Robinson of $24,000 in cash, a $17,000 wrist watch, a $500 phone book and a $300 Brazilian chain…..

