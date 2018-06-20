Miner dies in Imbaimadai pit cave-in

A miner at Imbaimadai, Region 7 died yesterday after a mining pit caved in shortly after 10 am.

The dead man has been identified as Elmo Adams.

Divisional Commander of ‘F’ Division Kelvin Adonis, last night told Stabroek News that at the time of the accident, Adams whose age and address is unknown, was jetting. As he was carrying out the task, one of the sides of the mining pit caved in.

When the pit caved in, Adonis said his colleagues rushed to his rescue but he was covered by the rubble. Adams was subsequently pulled out and rushed to the community health post where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Adonis said he could not state if the camp was illegal or not.

An investigation has been launched.