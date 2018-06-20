Guyana News

Miner dies in Imbaimadai pit cave-in

By Staff Writer

A miner at Imbaimadai, Region 7 died yesterday after a mining pit caved in shortly after 10 am.

The dead man has been identified as Elmo Adams.

Divisional Commander of ‘F’ Division Kelvin Adonis, last night told Stabroek News that at the time of the accident, Adams whose age and address is unknown, was jetting. As he was carrying out the task, one of the sides of the mining pit caved in.

When the pit caved in, Adonis said his colleagues rushed to his rescue but he was covered by the rubble.  Adams was subsequently pulled out and rushed to the community health post where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Adonis said he could not state if the camp was illegal or not.

An investigation has been launched.

More in Guyana News

Water rates going up

Indian companies bid US$12.7m and US$15.6m for supply of northwest ferry

default placeholder

Ministry probing election of convicted child molester as Kamarang toshao

Boyfriend on manslaughter charge over killing of Sasia Adams

Berbice cop stabbed eight times while trying to search suspect

GECOM Chairman confident request to UN for IT specialist will be granted

default placeholder

Mobile pumps for city by December

default placeholder

Zeelugt family robbed by bandits

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web