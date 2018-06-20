Miner gets fine, community service for ganja trafficking

A miner was yesterday fined $75,000 and ordered to perform four months of community services after he admitted to possession of 21.5 grammes of cannabis, which police said he had for trafficking.

Simon Shepherd, 20, of ‘B’ Field, Sophia, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where he was read the charge that on June 15th, 2018, at Aranka Landing, he had the cannabis in his possession for trafficking.

According to Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, on the day in question, police ranks at Bartica Police Station were on a patrol at Aranka Landing, Cuyuni River, Essequibo, when they noticed the accused acting in a suspicious manner. As a result, a search was carried out on his person but nothing was found…..