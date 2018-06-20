Guyana News

Ministry probing election of convicted child molester as Kamarang toshao

By Staff Writer

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs has received a letter from a resident of Kamarang Village expressing concern about the election of a convicted child molester to the position of toshao of the Region Seven (Potaro/Siparuni) village.

Recently elected to head the community was Luther Krammer, a former teacher who was released in 2017 after serving an 18-month sentence for sexual molestation of a nine-year-old girl.

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe yesterday told Stabroek News that the matter was yesterday morning brought to the attention of both her and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock via a letter. The ministry will investigate the circumstances leading up to Krammer’s nomination and subsequent election. “We are looking into the matter,” she said…..

