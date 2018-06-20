Guyana News

Mobile pumps for city by December

By Staff Writer

Georgetown will have three mobile pumps by December.

In a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Chief Executive Officer of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, Frederick Flatts said the pumps are among a larger package being financed under an Indian government line of credit. “The whole package is US$4 Million.

That’s for the pumps. The mobile pumps will be used in Georgetown to help relieve flooding.”….

