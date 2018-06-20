‘Otisha’ granted bail reduction on child rape charge

Accused child molester Otis Pearson, also known as ‘Otisha,’ was yesterday granted a reduction of bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The particulars of the charge against Pearson state that on December 24th, 2017, at Station Street, Kitty, he caused the then 14-year-old boy to perform a sexual act.

When the matter was first called before Magistrate Leron Daly on June 1st, Pearson was granted $300,000 bail. However, he was unable to pay the sum and remained in custody since that time.

Making his appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday, attorney Ronald Burch-Smith, who represents Pearson, requested a reduction of bail for his client. Bail was subsequently reduced to $200,000.

The matter was then adjourned until July 16th, when it will be heard by Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Pearson was arrested in March after the Childcare and Protection Agency launched an investigation following a public statement in which he claimed he had “a little boy for every day of the week.” Pearson subsequently retracted the comment, while stating that it was taken out of context. However, after the comment was made, a photograph with Pearson and a youth surfaced on social media, where it was widely circulated.