Guyana News

Pontoon explosion pitches Harbour bridge worker into river

By Staff Writer

A Demerara Harbour Bridge Company (DHBC) worker was on Monday morning pitched into the river by a small explosion, which occurred while he was welding on a pontoon.

The injured employee, Roman Pollard, suffered an injury to one of his feet and is now at home recuperating.

General Manager of the DHBC Rawlston Adams yesterday explained that Pollard was welding when the explosion on the pontoon occurred. As a result of the explosion, Pollard was pitched into the river…..

