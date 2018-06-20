Guyana News

Rose Hall man found guilty of murder of ‘Watermelon Man’

By Staff Writer
Stafford Harry leaving court

A mixed jury at the High Court in Berbice on Monday found a Rose Hall Town man guilty of murdering a New Amsterdam Market vendor during the course of a robbery at his Hampshire, Corentyne home in early 2010.

The man, Stafford Harry called “Bilall”, of Lot 40 New Market Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne was accused of murdering New Amsterdam Market vendor Hansraj Samaroo, called ‘Watermelon Man’ between March 27, 2010 and March 28, 2010.

After the verdict of guilty was read, Harry shouted, “Wow,” and instantly broke into tears, as he stared intensely at the jurors…..

More in Guyana News

Water rates going up

Indian companies bid US$12.7m and US$15.6m for supply of northwest ferry

default placeholder

Ministry probing election of convicted child molester as Kamarang toshao

Boyfriend on manslaughter charge over killing of Sasia Adams

Berbice cop stabbed eight times while trying to search suspect

GECOM Chairman confident request to UN for IT specialist will be granted

default placeholder

Mobile pumps for city by December

default placeholder

Miner dies in Imbaimadai pit cave-in

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web