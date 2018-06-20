Rose Hall man found guilty of murder of ‘Watermelon Man’

A mixed jury at the High Court in Berbice on Monday found a Rose Hall Town man guilty of murdering a New Amsterdam Market vendor during the course of a robbery at his Hampshire, Corentyne home in early 2010.

The man, Stafford Harry called “Bilall”, of Lot 40 New Market Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne was accused of murdering New Amsterdam Market vendor Hansraj Samaroo, called ‘Watermelon Man’ between March 27, 2010 and March 28, 2010.

After the verdict of guilty was read, Harry shouted, “Wow,” and instantly broke into tears, as he stared intensely at the jurors…..