Water rates going up

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) via Order No 2 / 2018, dated 7th June, 2018, has approved an application by the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) for an increase in tariffs.

The decision was announced in a media release from the PUC which stated that, “After careful consideration of the views expressed by the various stakeholders namely the GWI Officials, Consumers Association and the members of the public, the Commission hereby approves the following rates to be implemented in two phases. The first increase will be made effective from 1st October 2018 and the final increase will be made effective from 1st October 2019. The implementation of the increases in a graduated format is an attempt to alleviate the financial burden on the consumers when compared to the last implemented charges as awarded under Order 3/2005.”

According to the Order, there will be adjustments to existing tariff bands, introduction of new tariff bands, introduction of a fixed charge, reduced tariffs for pensioners over the age of 65 years, and increases in existing ancillary charges and the introduction of new ancillary charges. ….