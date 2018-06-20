Guyana News

Zeelugt family robbed by bandits

By Staff Writer

A Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo family was early yesterday morning beaten and robbed after three bandits invaded their home and carted off a small quantity of cash and a silver ring.

Divisional Commander Rishi Das confirmed the incident which took place around 2.30am yesterday. He told Stabroek News  that two of the three suspects were arrested subsequently and are currently being questioned.

The third suspect managed to escape and is yet to be apprehended.

The police in a press release last evening said that following the incident, the bandits placed the victims into their vehicle in bid to flee the scene. However, the vehicle broke down and they escaped on foot.

Investigations are ongoing.

