Canal No.2 woman wins prescriptive rights land case at CCJ

By Staff Writer

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday set aside a 2008 Guyana Court of Appeal (GCA) decision in a Guyanese land dispute case and awarded prescriptive rights to a family who had been cultivating lands at Canal No. 2, West Bank Demerara for over 40 years.

Rajpattie Thakur in her capacity as Exectrix of the will of Dolarie Thakur aka Dolarie Takur sought relief at the Trinidad-based final court after the GCA overturned a decision made in Thakur’s favour by the High Court because of false statements and non-disclosure of facts.

Deodat Ori who had bought the land in 1997 from Basil Basdeo was listed as the respondent. The land had been sold to Basdeo for nonpayment of rates and taxes…..

