Castello man admits to robbing supermarket proprietress

A 38-year-old Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown resident who allegedly robbed a Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara supermarket proprietress of a sum of cash last weekend was on Wednesday admitted to the charge and will be sentenced tomorrow.
Seon Yaw was charged with robbery under arms and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. He appeared in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool.
Yaw pleaded guilty to the offences and the matter was postponed to tomorrow for sentencing…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web