Castello man admits to robbing supermarket proprietress

A 38-year-old Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown resident who allegedly robbed a Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara supermarket proprietress of a sum of cash last weekend was on Wednesday admitted to the charge and will be sentenced tomorrow.

Seon Yaw was charged with robbery under arms and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. He appeared in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool.

Yaw pleaded guilty to the offences and the matter was postponed to tomorrow for sentencing…..

