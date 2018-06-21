Guyana News

Costello gym instructor on $50,000 bail after stabbing sister

By Staff Writer

A gym instructor, who allegedly stabbed his sister, was yesterday granted his release on $50,000 bail.

Darius Ramsammy, 22, of Costello Housing Scheme, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown, where he was read a charge.

The particulars of the charge stated that on June 16th, 2018, at Costello Housing Scheme, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Donatha Bobb…..

