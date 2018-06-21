Costello gym instructor on $50,000 bail after stabbing sister

A gym instructor, who allegedly stabbed his sister, was yesterday granted his release on $50,000 bail.
Darius Ramsammy, 22, of Costello Housing Scheme, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown, where he was read a charge.
The particulars of the charge stated that on June 16th, 2018, at Costello Housing Scheme, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Donatha Bobb…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web