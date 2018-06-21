CPL matches for Guyana

Five Caribbean Premier League (CPL) games have been confirmed for the Providence National Stadium starting August 9th. .

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton and Guyana Amazon Warriors Operation Manager, Omar Khan signed a Memorandum of Understanding today making it official, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

The matches will be played on August 9, 11 and 12 and on September 8 and 9. Tickets are expected to go on sale in the first week in July.

Operation Manager Khan said that the CPL is pleased to bring the highly anticipated games to Guyana and the Guyana Amazon Warriors is happy for the support it is receiving from the government.

“Additionally, Khan said that he recognizes that there have been some issues as it relates to the hosting of the playoff matches on September 11 and 12. However, he pointed out that CPL will be making an official announcement on the venues for those matches at a later date.

DPI said that the Amazon Warriors will play their first match at Providence on August 9 against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots; St. Lucia Stars on August 11; Barbados Tridents on August 12; Jamaica Tallawahs on September 8 and defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders on September 9. The Amazon Warriors camp will be from August 2 to 7.