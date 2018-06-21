Guyana News

Deep South Rupununi cut off by flooding

By Staff Writer
The flooded area in deep South Rupununi yesterday. (DPI photo)

The Vice Chairman of Region Nine, Karl Singh yesterday said that the Deep South Rupununi has been cut off by the inundation of a key bridge.

His statement follows days of growing concern about the impact of heavy rain in the Rupununi.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), a team from the Regional Administration in Lethem is currently assessing the use of an alternate route following an inundation of the Wardpao Bridge in deep South Rupununi, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo…..

