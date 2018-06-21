Deep South Rupununi cut off by flooding

The Vice Chairman of Region Nine, Karl Singh yesterday said that the Deep South Rupununi has been cut off by the inundation of a key bridge.

His statement follows days of growing concern about the impact of heavy rain in the Rupununi.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), a team from the Regional Administration in Lethem is currently assessing the use of an alternate route following an inundation of the Wardpao Bridge in deep South Rupununi, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo…..