Drug shortages putting strain on Region One’s healthcare services

Shortages of drugs, particularly those used for the treatment of malaria, are continuing to put a strain on health services in Region One, says Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashely.

Ashley told Stabroek News on Tuesday that the region has for some time now been suffering shortages of drugs and medical supplies.

“One drug that we have a shortage of is the first line malaria treatment. I would have seen persons come to my office who would have tested positive for malaria and they were told that there is no medication that can be given to them because of the shortage they are facing,” he added…..